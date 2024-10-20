RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Heavy security in place ahead of Modi's visit to Varanasi

October 20, 2024  13:39
Security personnel being deployed ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi/ANI Photo
Security personnel being deployed ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi/ANI Photo
Heavy security has been deployed in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday to lay the foundation for several development projects worth approximately Rs 1,300 crore.  

Swapna Vishwakarma expressed the city's excitement about the Prime Minister's visit, emphasising the significance of the Varanasi Sports Complex inauguration, which she believes will help fulfil the dreams of local children.  

Speaking to ANI, Swapna said, "The entire city is excited about the PM's visit. His inauguration of the Varanasi Sports Complex will help realise the dreams of children and aid us in reaching the Olympics."  

Rajnish, another local resident, remarked that the Prime Minister consistently prioritises the development of Varanasi, and this visit will support aspiring athletes in achieving new milestones.  

"The PM always prioritises the development of Varanasi, and today, his visit and the inauguration of the sports complex will help athletes reach new heights. We are pleased that he has taken such steps," Rajnish said.  

Kaushal Raj Sharma, the divisional commissioner of Varanasi, stated that Modi would lay the foundation stone for 23 projects in the city.  

As part of his vision to provide world-class sports infrastructure, the prime minister will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex, worth over Rs 210 crore, under the 'Khelo India' scheme and the Smart City Mission.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ekta Kapoor, mom booked over 'Gandi Baat' scenes
LIVE! Ekta Kapoor, mom booked over 'Gandi Baat' scenes

US probes leak of classified Israeli strike plans on Iran
US probes leak of classified Israeli strike plans on Iran

The leak occurs at a particularly delicate time in US-Israel relations and is likely to infuriate Israel, which has been preparing to retaliate against Iran following a missile barrage on October 1.

SC to hear case on coaching centre deaths tomorrow
SC to hear case on coaching centre deaths tomorrow

As per the cause list of October 21 uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is slated to hear the matter.

More than 50% docs feel workplace unsafe: Study
More than 50% docs feel workplace unsafe: Study

The cross-sectional survey was conducted among 1,566 healthcare workers from diverse medical institutions across India using a pre-tested, self-administered online questionnaire, which assessed various dimensions of workplace safety.

PHOTOS: New Zealand stun India to end 36-year wait
PHOTOS: New Zealand stun India to end 36-year wait

Rachin Ravindra and Will Young remained calm under pressure after the loss of two early wickets to get the job done, earning New Zealand only their third win on Indian soil in 38 attempts going back to 1955.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances