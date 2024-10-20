Heavy security in place ahead of Modi's visit to Varanasi





Swapna Vishwakarma expressed the city's excitement about the Prime Minister's visit, emphasising the significance of the Varanasi Sports Complex inauguration, which she believes will help fulfil the dreams of local children.





Speaking to ANI, Swapna said, "The entire city is excited about the PM's visit. His inauguration of the Varanasi Sports Complex will help realise the dreams of children and aid us in reaching the Olympics."





Rajnish, another local resident, remarked that the Prime Minister consistently prioritises the development of Varanasi, and this visit will support aspiring athletes in achieving new milestones.





"The PM always prioritises the development of Varanasi, and today, his visit and the inauguration of the sports complex will help athletes reach new heights. We are pleased that he has taken such steps," Rajnish said.





Kaushal Raj Sharma, the divisional commissioner of Varanasi, stated that Modi would lay the foundation stone for 23 projects in the city.





As part of his vision to provide world-class sports infrastructure, the prime minister will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex, worth over Rs 210 crore, under the 'Khelo India' scheme and the Smart City Mission. -- ANI

Heavy security has been deployed in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday to lay the foundation for several development projects worth approximately Rs 1,300 crore.