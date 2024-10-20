Entry of Maha CM's son in Ujjain temple: Official removed

The Mahakaleshwar temple administration in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has removed an official following a controversy over the entry of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MP son Shrikant Shinde in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.





Kalyan Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde was allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday evening despite a rule against it, sources earlier said.





The opposition Congress had slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the issue.





Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad on Saturday said that Vinod Chouksey, in-charge of 'darshan' (viewing of deity) arrangements, has been removed from his post for alleged carelessness.





Show-cause notices have also been served to three security personnel and strict directives issued so that such an incident does not recur, he added.





The Mahakaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 'jyotirlinga' temples in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.





Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar on Friday said that while a common devotee has to stand in long queues and wait for hours for the darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar, the "VIPs were allowed to enter the 'garbha griha' despite a ban on entering it."





The temple committee chairman and Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh had said, "Nobody is allowed to enter the garbha griha. This (Shinde's) is an unauthorised entry and I have directed the temple administrator to take immediate action in this matter." -- PTI