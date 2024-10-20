Encounter breaks out along LoC in Baramulla





In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that a joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched in the area.





"Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police along LOC in general area Uri, Baramulla. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps said.





Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorists from Poonch district, J-K's additional director general of police, Anand Jain said on Saturday.





Speaking to ANI, Anand Jain said that the arrests led to the solving of multiple grenade attack cases.





"We have got a big achievement because we have arrested two terrorists who had carried out activities like grenade lobbying, anti-national posters were put up...Grenades were thrown at Gurudwaras, temples, hospitals, army bases," Anand Jain said.





He further said that the terrorists wanted to disturb the communal harmony of the area. -- ANI

An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army officially stated on Sunday.