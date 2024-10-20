Cong CEC meet for Maha, J'khand polls on Monday





The CEC meeting for Maharashtra was to take place this evening but was postponed with party leaders citing various reasons from Karwa Chauth to holding of meetings for both states on the same day, as the reason for the deferment.





Some leaders said that the BJP had declared its first list of candidates for Maharashtra and some discussions were needed for particular seats, and the seat-sharing talk among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents was in the final phase.





Leaders of the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties are involved in the ongoing seat-sharing talks to break the impasse as the state is set to go to polls on November 20.





The Congress' panel for screening candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls had cleared names on 62 seats last week for consideration of the CEC.





The party has announced the candidature of Ravindra Chavan -- the son of Vasantrao Chavan, who passed in August this year, necessitating a by-election on the Nanded parliamentary constituency. -- PTI

The Congress' central election committee will hold its meeting on Monday to finalise candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.