Bihar hooch deaths: Two policemen suspended, 21 held

October 20, 2024  19:47
Villagers mourn the loss of lives in Siwan/ANI Photo
Two police personnel were suspended and 21 people, including seven women, were arrested in connection with a hooch tragedy in Siwan, Saran and Gopalganj districts of dry Bihar, officials said on Sunday. 

Thirty-seven people lost their lives for allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the three districts, they said. 

"The station house officer of Mashrakh Police Station and another police official posted at Bhagwanpur post have been suspended for dereliction of duty pertaining to the suspected hooch deaths in their area of jurisdiction. 

"The administrations of Siwan and Saran districts have already suspended three chowkidars of Maghar, Auriya and Ibrahimpur areas following the incident," deputy inspector general of police, Saran Range, Nilesh Kumar told PTI. 

As many as 28 people in Maghar and Auriya panchayats in Siwan district have died since October 16 after consuming suspected illicit liquor. 

Seven people in Ibrahimpur area under the jurisdiction of Mashrakh Police Station in Saran district and two in Gopalganj died due to the "consumption of illicit liquor", another official said. 

The total death toll in all three districts falling under the Saran range was 37, he said. -- PTI
