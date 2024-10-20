RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1 killed, 2 hurt in cross-firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Police

October 20, 2024  20:53
A 35-year-old man was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of cross-firing in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Deepak alias Patrakar, they said. 

"Information was received from the BJRM Hospital regarding a man brought with multiple bullet injuries, who was declared dead," a senior police officer said. 

He said subsequently, information was received from the hospital regarding the admission of two men -- Narendra and Suraj -- with bullet injuries. 

A police team was rushed to the spot for a detailed investigation, the officer added. 

A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was a verbal spat between Deepak, his brother and others, and Narendra and Suraj at a park. -- PTI
