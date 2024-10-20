1 killed, 2 hurt in cross-firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Police





The deceased has been identified as Deepak alias Patrakar, they said.





"Information was received from the BJRM Hospital regarding a man brought with multiple bullet injuries, who was declared dead," a senior police officer said.





He said subsequently, information was received from the hospital regarding the admission of two men -- Narendra and Suraj -- with bullet injuries.





A police team was rushed to the spot for a detailed investigation, the officer added.





A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was a verbal spat between Deepak, his brother and others, and Narendra and Suraj at a park. -- PTI

A 35-year-old man was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of cross-firing in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Sunday.