RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

UP: 5-yr-old girl raped by 3 boys aged 6, 13, 16

October 19, 2024  13:01
image
A five-year-old girl was raped by three boys living as tenants in her house in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

All three accused have been detained.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Kotwali police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said the five-year-old girl was raped by the three boys on the roof of her house.

The families of the accused, aged six, 13 and 16, lived as tenants in the girl's house, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said that based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night.

After receiving information about the incident, SP Vir visited the crime scene and inspected it along with a forensics team, the SHO said.

The three accused have been detained and are being interrogated, Singh said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Rain halts India's charge on Day 4
Test Updates: Rain halts India's charge on Day 4

LIVE! Constable who was with Baba Siddique suspended
LIVE! Constable who was with Baba Siddique suspended

Stalin hits back at Governor over state anthem row
Stalin hits back at Governor over state anthem row

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi should free himself from divisive forces and discharge duties as per Constitutional norms, if he intends to continue as governor, Chief Minister M K Stalin said, and asked him to desist from converting Raj...

Bomb threat saga continues as more flights get threats
Bomb threat saga continues as more flights get threats

In the past few days, more than 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Won't tolerate any diplomats...: Canada foreign min
Won't tolerate any diplomats...: Canada foreign min

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly on Friday said the remaining Indian diplomats in the country are "clearly on notice".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances