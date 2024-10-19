Putin appreciates Modi's concern over Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said it is difficult to specify a timeline for ending the prolonged war in Ukraine but asserted that his country will win, as he appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern over the situation.

Days ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit to be hosted by him, Putin also endorsed Modi's description of the grouping, saying the Indian leader had "aptly" noted that it is "not an anti-western one but a non-western one".

He also made it clear the grouping, which has since been expanded from five initial members to include five more countries, should not be seen as a "bloc style organisation".

Modi is due to visit Kazan to attend the summit on October 22-23.

At an interaction with senior Editors from BRICS countries at his official residence Novo-Ogaryovo, about 50 km from Moscow, the Russian leader also indicated he could discuss giving Indian movies another boost when he meets Modi.

Asked by PTI whether he saw a role for India in negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, he referred to the concern expressed by Modi, whom he described as a friend. He said Russia was "grateful" for this.

Modi had told Putin on phone on August 27 that he backed an early, peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, days after he held talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. He had also visited Moscow in July.

In his remarks on September 5, Putin had identified India, China and Brazil as the countries with which Russia was in touch to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Putin on Friday said setting a timeline on ending the war will be "counterproductive." The Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted in February 2022.

He blamed the US and NATO for pushing Russia into the war, and said his country will prevail.

He added that the Ukraine army, on its own cannot handle precision weapon delivery systems.

"It is all done by NATO professionals. But you know what the difference is? NATO is waging a war against us."

He said the Russian army has become one of the most combat effective and high-tech armies in the world, and NATO will get tired of waging this war against us.

"We will have the upper hand. We'll win. We'll prevail, he said through an interpreter at the media interaction.