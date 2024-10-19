RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mentally challenged man held for damaging Durga idol

October 19, 2024  19:14
Image only for representation
Police detained a mentally challenged man for allegedly causing damage to an idol of Goddess Durga installed in a hospital in Ballia.

The idol was placed in a temple inside the trauma centre of the district hospital, police said.

The incident happened Friday evening during 'aarti'.

Police informed the public about the incident and the subsequent detention of a mentally challenged man through a post on X.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday said a new idol was being installed in the temple.

Police are interrogating the man still in their in custody, he said.   -- PTI
