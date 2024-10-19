Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti leaders meet Amit Shah





The late-evening huddle of the top leaders of the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra with BJP strategist Shah came at a time when seat-sharing talks among the ruling constituents in the state were at a crucial juncture.





The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are seeking to retain power in the November 20 state assembly polls.





The three parties are expected to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the election during the meeting.





The BJP held a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Wednesday and finalised the first list of candidates for the Maharashtra polls. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.