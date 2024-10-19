RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti leaders meet Amit Shah

October 19, 2024  00:00
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday. 

The late-evening huddle of the top leaders of the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra with BJP strategist Shah came at a time when seat-sharing talks among the ruling constituents in the state were at a crucial juncture. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are seeking to retain power in the November 20 state assembly polls. 

The three parties are expected to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the election during the meeting. 

The BJP held a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Wednesday and finalised the first list of candidates for the Maharashtra polls. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UPSC puts off engineering services exam
LIVE! UPSC puts off engineering services exam

Pannun plot: Ex-RAW official declared 'wanted' by FBI
Pannun plot: Ex-RAW official declared 'wanted' by FBI

The US Justice Department on Thursday charged Yadav for his role in the assassination plot.

5 held for giving arms, logistics to Siddique shooters
5 held for giving arms, logistics to Siddique shooters

The total number of arrests in the sensational case now stands at nine, while three key persons are on the run.

10 RSS men hurt in attack on 'Sharad Purnima' event
10 RSS men hurt in attack on 'Sharad Purnima' event

The police said the incident happened on Thursday when a jagran programme was underway at the temple in Jaipur's Karni Vihar, and local residents objected to the noise and crowd in their neighbourhood at late hours.

India banking on batters, pitch for favourable returns
India banking on batters, pitch for favourable returns

The left-arm wrist spinner, who grabbed three Kiwi wickets, patted Rachin Ravindra for making a splendid hundred.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances