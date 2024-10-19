RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Maha polls: CEO asks to remove 1752 SM posts

October 19, 2024  00:26
image
The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has sent notices to various social media platforms, asking them to take down a total of 1,752 posts that contained fake news and were meant to create confusion among voters. 

More than 300 of these posts were deleted after they were flagged by the poll body, an official release said here on Friday. 

The notices were sent under section 79(3) (b) of the Information Technology Act which empowers law enforcement agencies to order intermediaries to remove any content that can be used for unlawful activities. 

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20. 

Of the objectionable posts, 143 were found on Facebook, 280 on Instagram, 1,296 on X , 31 on YouTube, and two on other platforms, Facebook has so far deleted 16 posts while action was awaited on 127 more posts. 

Instagram has deleted 29, X has deleted 251 and YouTube has deleted five posts since the notices were sent, the release said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha polls: CEO asks to remove 1752 SM posts
LIVE! Maha polls: CEO asks to remove 1752 SM posts

Pannun plot: Ex-RAW official declared 'wanted' by FBI
Pannun plot: Ex-RAW official declared 'wanted' by FBI

The US Justice Department on Thursday charged Yadav for his role in the assassination plot.

5 held for giving arms, logistics to Siddique shooters
5 held for giving arms, logistics to Siddique shooters

The total number of arrests in the sensational case now stands at nine, while three key persons are on the run.

10 RSS men hurt in attack on 'Sharad Purnima' event
10 RSS men hurt in attack on 'Sharad Purnima' event

The police said the incident happened on Thursday when a jagran programme was underway at the temple in Jaipur's Karni Vihar, and local residents objected to the noise and crowd in their neighbourhood at late hours.

India Eye History After Fightback!
India Eye History After Fightback!

Only once in the history of Test cricket has a team bounced back to win after being bowled out for less than 50.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances