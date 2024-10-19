Maha polls: CEO asks to remove 1752 SM posts





More than 300 of these posts were deleted after they were flagged by the poll body, an official release said here on Friday.





The notices were sent under section 79(3) (b) of the Information Technology Act which empowers law enforcement agencies to order intermediaries to remove any content that can be used for unlawful activities.





Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20.





Of the objectionable posts, 143 were found on Facebook, 280 on Instagram, 1,296 on X , 31 on YouTube, and two on other platforms, Facebook has so far deleted 16 posts while action was awaited on 127 more posts.





Instagram has deleted 29, X has deleted 251 and YouTube has deleted five posts since the notices were sent, the release said. -- PTI

