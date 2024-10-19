RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha polls: Akhilesh seeks 12 seats from MVA

October 19, 2024  16:54
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked for 12 seats from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in north Maharashtra's Dhule district, Yadav said his party has declared candidates on a few seats where it has sitting MLAs and also in constituencies where it feels it is strong.

Yadav said his party is the one that is satisfied with a few seats.

The Uttar Pradesh-based party founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav is a constituent of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the national level.

In Maharashtra, three parties -- Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar -- which are also part of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the elections as part of the MVA alliance.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20.   -- PTI
