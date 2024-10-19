RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Location for Bengaluru's second airport to be finalised soon: Minister

October 19, 2024  01:10
Karnataka minister for infrastructure development MB Patil on Friday said that the location for Bengaluru's second airport will be finalised after a meeting scheduled for next week. 

He clarified that the site would be chosen from five identified locations. Patil attended a meeting with deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, and officials regarding the proposed second airport. 

He dismissed reports suggesting that a decision had already been made regarding the location of the airport. 

"Five sites, including Dabaspet, Nelamangala, Bidadi, and Harohalli, have already been identified. Today, we also discussed a new location. But no final decision has been made yet," Patil's office quoted him as saying. Patil added that officials have been instructed to submit feasibility reports for these locations. 

He emphasised that political interests will not influence the decision. -- PTI
