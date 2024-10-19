RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal will decide my future: Satyendar Jain

October 19, 2024  11:10
image
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on Saturday said his future political responsibilities will be decided by the party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal.
 
The former Delhi Health minister was on Friday night released from Tihar jail after spending 18 months in the prison in a money laundering case.
 
"I will do whatever our party and Arvind Kejriwal say," the AAP leader told PTI Videos when asked about his future political role.
 
The Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Jain on Friday afternoon. He was one of the topmost AAP leaders and held various portfolios in the then Kejriwal government when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022.
 
"Atrocity is being done... it appears that the British rule has returned. The governments should compete on the work being done for the public. However, the BJP doesn't do that. They say we won't let you work," he said.
 
Jain who is a MLA from Shakurbasti constituency, charged that he was arrested to stall Kejriwal and AAP government's works on Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna cleaning.
 
"I feel it is very unfortunate for the country. All parties need to work in unity and only then the country will progress," he said.
 
After being released from jail, Jain met Kejriwal at his residence on Firozshah Road on Friday night. -- PTI
