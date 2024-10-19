RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Karnataka MLA booked for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

October 19, 2024  13:04
A case has been registered against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly insulting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting held in Vijayapura recently, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on Friday on a complaint by Congress Municipal councilor Parashuram Hosamani.

In his complaint, Hosamani alleged that at an event on October 15, Yatnal made derogatory statements against Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Based on his complaint, a case of intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace and spreading false and misleading information was registered against Yatnal at Gandhi Chowk police station.   -- PTI
