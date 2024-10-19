RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Drone fired towards Israeli PM house from Lebanon

October 19, 2024  13:42
image
Israel's government said a drone was launched towards the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties.

Sirens wailed Saturday morning in Israel, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, with a drone launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, the Israeli government said.

Neither he nor his wife were home and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement.

The strikes into Israel come as its war with Lebanon's Hezbollah -- a Hamas ally backed by Iran -- has intensified in recent weeks.

Hezbollah said Friday that it planned to launch a new phase of fighting by sending more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel.

The militant group's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in late September, and Israel sent ground troops into Lebanon earlier in October.

A standoff is also ensuing between Israel and Hamas, which it's fighting in Gaza, with both signaling resistance to ending the war after the death of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar this week.

On Friday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Sinwar's death was a painful loss but noted that Hamas carried on despite the killings of other Palestinian militant leaders before him.

'Hamas is alive and will stay alive,' Khamenei said.  -- Agencies
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drone fired towards Israeli PM house from Lebanon
LIVE! Drone fired towards Israeli PM house from Lebanon

1st Test Updates: Pant, Sarfaraz give India the lead
1st Test Updates: Pant, Sarfaraz give India the lead

Maharashtra seat-sharing: Raut's veiled dig at Cong
Maharashtra seat-sharing: Raut's veiled dig at Cong

Shiv Sena-Uhhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the seat-sharing talks between his party and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar have concluded as these two parties are driven by a...

BJP Plays Dalit Ace In Haryana
BJP Plays Dalit Ace In Haryana

The move, a first in the country after the Supreme Court order, is intended to consolidate the BJP's Dalit outreach in Haryana.

5 accused sought Rs 50 lakh to kill Siddique, but...
5 accused sought Rs 50 lakh to kill Siddique, but...

The Mumbai police probing the Baba Siddique murder case have found that the five newly-arrested accused had demanded Rs 50 lakh for the killing, but backed out later due to disagreement over payment and also considering the Nationalist...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances