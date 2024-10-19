RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi's toxic air is back, AQI 'poor'

October 19, 2024  11:12
image
Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning on Saturday as a layer of smog enveloped the city and the air quality remained in the 'poor' category.
 
Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index stood at 273 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

In some areas, the air quality was worse.

The AQI in Mundka and Bawana stood at 366, Wazirpur 355, Jahangirpuri 347 and Anand Vihar 333, all in the 'very poor' category, the data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level was recorded at 51 per cent at 8.30 am.

The capital is likely to witness clear skies during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. -- PTI 

Test Updates: Rain stops play; India 344/3 at lunch
LIVE! Delhi's toxic air is back, AQI 'poor'
Bomb threat saga continues as more flights get threats
In the past few days, more than 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Won't tolerate any diplomats...: Canada foreign min
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly on Friday said the remaining Indian diplomats in the country are "clearly on notice".

No timeline on Ukraine war, says Putin; lauds Modi
Putin said that the Indian leader had "aptly" noted that it is "not an anti-western one but a non-western one".

