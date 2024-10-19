RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Bengal chief secy visits protest site of junior doctors

October 19, 2024  15:18
image
West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty on Saturday visited the protest site where junior doctors are observing fast-unto-death over demands for justice for the deceased medic at a state-run hospital and workplace security.

So far, six fasting doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.

Eight doctors are currently on indefinite fast in Esplanade area while demanding that the state government act constructively by October 21 to end the impasse.

One of the medics said that they would be forced to resort to strike across the state on October 22 if their demands are not met by Monday.

"We want the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to sit for a discussion and implement all our demands," a junior doctor said.

Several theatre personalities also held a symbolic hunger strike on Saturday to express solidarity with the protesting doctors.

The agitating doctors planned to hold a mega rally on Sunday to press for their demands, which include the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam among others.

Their other demands include establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces. 

Prior to their ongoing fast-unto-death, the junior doctors went on a cease work following the rape-murder of their fellow medic at R G Kar hospital on August 9.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government to look into their demands. -- PTI

IMAGE: Junior doctors continue their 'indefinite hunger strike' demanding justice for RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 20 flights receive bomb threats on Saturday
LIVE! Over 20 flights receive bomb threats on Saturday

1st Test Updates: Pant, Sarfaraz take India past 400
1st Test Updates: Pant, Sarfaraz take India past 400

Drone fired from Lebanon targets Israeli PM residence
Drone fired from Lebanon targets Israeli PM residence

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea was targeted in a drone attack from Lebanon earlier this morning, The Times of Israel reported, citing Israel PM's Office.

Maharashtra seat-sharing: Raut's veiled dig at Cong
Maharashtra seat-sharing: Raut's veiled dig at Cong

Shiv Sena-Uhhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the seat-sharing talks between his party and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar have concluded as these two parties are driven by a...

BJP Plays Dalit Ace In Haryana
BJP Plays Dalit Ace In Haryana

The move, a first in the country after the Supreme Court order, is intended to consolidate the BJP's Dalit outreach in Haryana.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances