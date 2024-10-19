RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Another bomb threat hits Delhi-London Vistara flight

October 19, 2024  08:53
image
A London-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt on Friday following a bomb threat.
   
In a statement early Saturday morning, an airline spokesperson said the flight landed safely at the Frankfurt airport and mandatory checks are being conducted. The flight will continue to its destination once cleared by the security agencies.
 
"Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024 received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt," the spokesperson said.
 
According to an official in the know, the flight had received a bomb threat.
 
Meanwhile, Akasa Air said its flight QP 1366 scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Friday received a security alert shortly before departure.
 
"Hence as per safety and security procedures, all passengers had to be deplaned as the local authorities followed necessary procedures. We request your understanding as our team on ground did everything possible to reduce inconvenience," the airline said in a post on X.
 
In the past few days, nearly 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.
 
The Civil Aviation Ministry plans to put in place strict norms to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators in the no-fly list. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin appreciates Modi's concern over Ukraine war
LIVE! Putin appreciates Modi's concern over Ukraine war

1st Test Updates: India face daunting task on Day 4
1st Test Updates: India face daunting task on Day 4

No timeline on Ukraine war, says Putin; lauds Modi
No timeline on Ukraine war, says Putin; lauds Modi

Putin said that the Indian leader had "aptly" noted that it is "not an anti-western one but a non-western one".

Won't release hostages till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas
Won't release hostages till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas

Khalil al-Hayya, Sinwar's deputy and leader of Hamas' delegation during ceasefire negotiations, emphasised that the prisoners' return would not happen before the end of the aggression, AP reported.

TN guv, CM in spat over Tamil anthem at Hindi function
TN guv, CM in spat over Tamil anthem at Hindi function

In the Doordarshan Kendra Chennai's Hindi month valedictory function, a sentence Thekkanamum adhil sirantha Dravida nal thiru naadum went missing when the singers sang the anthem at the DD Tamil office in Chennai.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances