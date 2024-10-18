Union minister Pralhad Joshi's 'brother' booked in cheating case





The minister clarified he had separated himself from his brother Gopal Joshi more than three decades, and said he had filed an affidavit in the court and also published a public notice saying that anyone claiming to be his brother, relatives or friends and indulging in any financial business will not be a binding on him.





Gopal Joshi and a woman named Vijayalakshmi Joshi were booked by Basaveshwaranagar police.





Gopal's son Ajay Joshi has also been named in the FIR, police sources said on Friday.





The complaint was filed by Sunita Chavan, wife of former Nagthana MLA Devavand Phool Singh Chavan, who lost the 2023 Assembly election.





She alleged that Gopal promised the family he would secure them a BJP ticket to contest the May Lok Sabha elections when she approached him at his Hubballi residence in north Karnataka in March and later delivered Rs 25 lakh at Vijayalakshmi's house at Basaveshwaranagar here on his instruction.





Vijayalakshmi was introduced to her as Pralhad Joshi's sister, the complainant alleged, but the minister clarified that he has no sister as they were four brothers, one of whom died in 1984 in a road accident in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. -- PTI

