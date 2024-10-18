RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Siddique murder: 5 more held after raids in Raigad

October 18, 2024  17:57
NCP leader Baba Siddique/File image
NCP leader Baba Siddique/File image
Five more persons were held on Friday in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, taking the total number of arrests in the sensational case to nine, a Mumbai police official said. 

Based on specific information, raids were carried out by the Crime Branch in Panvel and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district, leading to the arrest of these five persons for conspiracy related to the crime and its execution, he said. 

The arrested persons were also in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is accused of gunning down Siddique, the official added. 

"The total number of arrests in the case now stands at nine. Further probe is underway," he added. 

Siddique was shot at and grievously injured on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area. 

The Congress-turned-NCP leader died some time later in nearby Lilavati Hospital. -- PTI
