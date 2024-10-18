RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day slide on value buying

October 18, 2024  17:04
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Friday after three days of fall, led by value buying in banking, financials and metal stocks and firm global market trends. Recovering from its early lows, the BSE Sensex climbed 218.14 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 81,224.75. 

During the day, it jumped 384.54 points or 0.47 per cent to 81,391.15. The NSE Nifty ended 104.20 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 24,854.05. Also, buying by domestic institutional investors supported market recovery. From the 30 Sensex firms, Axis Bank jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose by 19.29 per cent to Rs 7,401.26 crore.

 ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC, JSW Steel, State Bank of India and Adani Ports were the other big gainers. Among the blue-chip pack, Infosys tanked over 4 per cent after its second quarter earnings failed to cheer investors
