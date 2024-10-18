RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

SC paves way for trial against Ram Rahim

October 18, 2024  13:55
image
The Supreme Court on Friday paved way for the trial of the 2015 sacrilege cases involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The development comes as a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan vacated the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the trial and directed Ram Rahim to file a response. The apex court was acting on the plea of the Punjab government and will now hear the matter after four weeks. 

 Advocate General of Punjab Gurminder Singh sought a stay on the high court order which stayed the trial in the three cases registered at Bajakhana Police Station at Faridkot in Punjab. Noting the matter required scrutiny, the apex court issued a notice to Ram Rahim. In February, 2023, the top court had transferred the trial against Ram Rahim and his followers in these cases from a court in Faridkot to Chandigarh. Ram Rahim had previously moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the validity of a September 2018 notification of the state government withdrawing the cases from the CBI and sought a direction to the central probe agency to investigate. On March 11, 2024, the high court while referring several questions to a larger bench for adjudication said, "Since the issues are being referred for consideration by a larger bench, it is deemed appropriate to issue an interim direction, to balance the equities. Hence, further proceedings before the trial court against the petitioner (Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh), in the above said sacrilege cases, shall remain stayed till further orders."

 The high court had referred the matter to a larger bench to determine if the consent by the state govt for CBI probe can be withdrawn at a later stage. The Haryana government recently granted a 20-day parole to Ram Rahim while barring him from either taking part in election-related activities or leaving the jurisdiction of Haryana during this period.

 Ram Rahim, lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail, is serving a 20-year sentence handed out to him in 2017 for allegedly raping two of his disciples. The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in a 2019 murder case of a journalist which happened over 16 years ago. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: India off to a good start
1st Test Updates: India off to a good start

LIVE! ED conducts raids in Karnataka MUDA case
LIVE! ED conducts raids in Karnataka MUDA case

SC closes habeas corpus plea against Jaggi's foundation
SC closes habeas corpus plea against Jaggi's foundation

The Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings in a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation at Coimbatore.

Shootout Over Pizza!
Shootout Over Pizza!

A woman was shot at by her sister-in-law's brother following a heated argument over sharing pizzas in northeast Delhi.

SEE: Drone footage of Hamas chief's last moments
SEE: Drone footage of Hamas chief's last moments

The video showed Sinwar sitting on a couch, surrounded by rubble, inside a damaged and dilapidated house.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances