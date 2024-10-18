Putin invites Palestine leader Abbas to BRICS summit, Modi to attend

Putin invites Palestine leader Abbas to BRICS summit, Modi to attendOctober 18, 2024 20:21
Russian President Vladimir Putin/File image
Russia has invited the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, to take part in a BRICS summit in Kazan next week, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, reports the Jerusalem Post.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.
Days ahead of the BRICS Summit in his country, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday asserted that the grouping is not "anti-West", but is just "non-West', also recalling that this is member state India's stand.
At an interaction with a group of foreign journalists here, Putin said the doors of BRICS were not closed to new members.
He said as the grouping develops even the non-member countries will benefit economically.He accused the United States of trying to stem development in China.
"It's like telling the sun not to rise,' he said.Asked if there was a timeline for the war in Ukraine to end, Putin said setting one will be difficult and counterproductive."
He said Russia will prevail.