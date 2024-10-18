'Problem fundamentally lies with Trudeau's policy'





In an interview with ANI, he also spoke about Canada's stance on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. He stressed that the Canadian government, instead of supporting their long-time ally, Israel, often throws it out of the bus.





The diplomatic row between India and Canada underwent a fresh escalation when Canada declared India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death. Following this, India decided to call back its High Commissioner and five other diplomats from Canada. India has repeatedly accused Canada of not taking action against extremist and separatist elements in the country for "vote bank politics".





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that 26 Indian requests for extradition are pending for over a decade. When asked whether there will be a reset in India-Canada relationship if Trudeau is voted out, Joe Adam George said, "The problem fundamentally lies with Prime Minister Trudeau's conduct of foreign policy matters. Both him and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly are terribly out of their depth when it comes to foreign affairs matters. We saw it play out in the Middle East, in the way they've treated Israel, which is, again, like India, a long-time ally of Canada." -- ANI

