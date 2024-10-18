Now, Indian farsan, mithai available at Walmart US





The brands include Good Day cookies and classic Milk Rusk from Britannia and Bikano's two festive packs, Abhinandan and Shahi Nazrana that have sweets such as Soan Papdi and Gulab Jamun. Brands such as Regal Kitchen and VAHDAM are already available to Walmart US customers. Jayanti Spices and Hyfun Foods currently have products under Walmart's Great Value brand.





Together, they will supply a diverse range of well-loved snacks and food products to Walmart's U.S. customers. The product lineup caters to the Diwali celebrations as well as additional staples often found in American pantries. Offerings include premium tea, ready-to-eat and frozen foods, traditional snacks, spices and festive packs, the Arkansas-headquartered company said.





"Walmart is committed to providing our customers with a wide variety of unique and diverse product offerings, said Andrea Albright, executive vice president, Sourcing at Walmart. As part of our goal to increase exports from India to $10 billion per year by 2027, we're excited to bring a taste of India's rich culture and traditions to our customers in the US during the holiday season and beyond, she said. -- PTI

Ahead of Diwali, Walmart on Thursday announced the introduction of several popular Indian brands of snacks and sweets in its select US stores for the convenience of the Indian American population.