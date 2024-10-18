No hostage release till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas

Hamas confirmed on Friday that its leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, reports Associated Press.





The militant group reiterated that hostages taken from Israel a year ago would not be released until a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza were in place.





Khalil al-Hayya, Sinwar's deputy and leader of Hamas' delegation during ceasefire negotiations, emphasised that the prisoners' return would not happen before the end of the aggression, AP reported.





In a statement, Hamas hailed Sinwar as a heroic martyr.





The group referenced a video shared by the Israeli military showing a man, believed to be Sinwar, wounded and covered in dust, flinging a stick at an Israeli drone.





Sinwar's death, in what appeared to be a frontline encounter, is seen as a significant event that could shift the dynamics of the ongoing Gaza war.





Israel had long identified Sinwars assassination as a priority.



