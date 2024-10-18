RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

NC's Mubarak Gul appointed pro tem speaker of JK assembly

October 18, 2024  21:27
Newly appointed J-K CM Omar Abdullah/File image
Newly appointed J-K CM Omar Abdullah/File image
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha appointed National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul as the pro tem speaker of the new legislative assembly on Friday, an official order said.

Gul, who won Idgah assembly seat in Srinagar for the sixth time, will administer oath to the newly elected members of the assembly on Monday, according to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

"The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, in pursuance to Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 appointed Mr Mubarik Gul, Hon'ble Member Legislative Assembly as Speaker Pro tem before whom all the Members of the J-K Legislative assembly shall make and subscribe the oath/affirmation in terms of Section 24 of aforesaid (Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation) Act," the order stated.

"The oath/affirmation will be administered by the Pro tem Speaker in the J-K Legislative Assembly, Srinagar on October 21, 2024 at 2 pm. " -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin invites Palestine leader Abbas to BRICS meet
LIVE! Putin invites Palestine leader Abbas to BRICS meet

Won't release hostages till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas
Won't release hostages till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas

Khalil al-Hayya, Sinwar's deputy and leader of Hamas' delegation during ceasefire negotiations, emphasised that the prisoners' return would not happen before the end of the aggression, AP reported.

Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun
Ex-RAW official charged in US in plot to kill Pannun

Vikas Yadav, 39, was employed by the Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India's foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the federal prosecutors claimed on Thursday in an indictment filed in a US court in New York.

'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'
'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'

'He is convinced that this will help him in the next election.''But as we know, the best laid plans of mice and men can go awry.'

Child marriage ban applies to all religions, rules SC
Child marriage ban applies to all religions, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be stunted by personal laws and that marriages involving children violate the free will to have a life partner of choice.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances