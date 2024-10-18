MVA will cross speed breakers together: Cong





"When the seat sharing happens in parties, speed breakers may come but we always cross those speed breakers together. There is no dispute. Sometimes, a seat may be wanted by everyone, but then discussion happens and solutions are brought," Khera told ANI.





Notably, Maha Vikas Aghadi is the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) and NCP-SP (Sharad Pawar's faction) and are up against ruling Mahayuti -- the alliance of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).





With this, the political parties have begun gearing up for an election that will be unprecedented in many ways.In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Congress and unified Shiv Sena won 154 out of 288 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.However, this time around the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress are in alliance to counter the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.





In the Lok Sabha election held this year, MVA won 30 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling alliance won 17. One seat went to an Independent candidate.





Elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. -- ANI

