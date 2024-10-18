RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Local train derails at Kalyan station near Mumbai; no one hurt, traffic hit

October 18, 2024  22:25
File image
File image
A suburban train derailed on Friday at Kalyan station in Thane district, some 60 km from Mumbai, while entering a platform, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said. 

The Titwala-CSMT train derailed on platform number 2 at around 9:00pm, leading to disruptions on the mainline, he said. 

"There is no report of injury to anyone. The rear coach derailed when the train was at slow speed since it was about to halt at platform number 2," Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said. 

In a message on X, CR's Mumbai division DRM said, "Due to technical issue, mainline services are running behind schedule. Inconvenience is regretted." 

Kalyan is one of Central Railway's busiest junctions and is a major halt for suburban and long distance trains. Incidentally, on Sunday, a train had derailed just outside the EMU Carshed at Western Railway's Mumbai Central station. 

It led to cancellation of several suburban trains since the down slow line was infringed by the derailed coaches. -- PTI
