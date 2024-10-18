RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Liam Payne died of trauma and Hemorrhage, confirms autopsy

October 18, 2024  20:39
Liam Payne/Courtesy Instagram
Former One Direction member Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday after falling from the balcony of his hotel room. 

Now an autopsy has confirmed that the British singer died of trauma and internal and external bleeding, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The report, released by Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14, stated that Payne died at 5:07 p.m. on Wednesday after falling from the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo district of the capital. 

Forensic doctors at the city's judicial morgue conducted the autopsy that night. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, the prosecutor's office said, 

"The cause of death of Liam James Payne, determined macroscopically, has been polytrauma, internal and external hemorrhage." 

The circumstances of Payne's fall are being investigated as a "doubtful death" due to protocol, although it appears he was alone when the fall occurred. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prosecutor's office stated that Payne "was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse" at the time of the incident. -- ANI
