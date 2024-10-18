Leopard 'suspected' to have turned man-eater shot dead in Udaipur





In Udaipur district, humans were hunted by leopards on September 18, 19, 20, 25, 28 and 30.





In the above incidents, the place of attack by leopard were Gram Panchayat Chhali, Bagdunda, Majavad and Madar under the jurisdiction of Deputy Forest Conservator Udaipur (North).





In a fresh attack on Wednesday, the leopard attacked two women who were working in in the field in Madar village of Badgaon.





One of the women, who was seriously injured in the attack, died during treatment.





The leopard which was shot dead in Madar area near the city is said to be involved in these attacks.





Further confirmation will done after the sample test report will come out, Chittora added.





Chief Wildlife Warden PK Upadhyay told PTI that there could be more than one leopard, so it cannot be claimed that this is same leopard that was involved in all the attacks. -- PTI

A leopard "suspected" to have turned man-eater was shot dead on Friday by a joint team of forest department and police in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, an official said.