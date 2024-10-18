RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

In a first, Mumbai cops use PITNDPS Act to jail man with multiple drug cases

October 18, 2024  00:22
File image
File image
In what Mumbai police officials said was a first, a history sheeter was detained under provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. 

An official said Mohammed Iqbal Mohammed Israel Shaikh alias Musa (34), with seven cases of drug smuggling and distribution against his name at RCF police station, was sent to the central jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after the proposal for his detention was approved by the state home department. 

"This is the first case of its kind under PITNDPS Act. This is also the first case in the country in which action was initiated at the police station level. RCF police station sent a proposal to keep Musa behind bars after detaining him under PITNDPS Act," he said. 

"The Mumbai police commissioner sent the proposal to screening committee, which forwarded it to the home department. The home department on Wednesday approved the proposal and issued orders of Musa's detention, after which he was taken into custody by RCF police," the official added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED questions actor Tamannaah in mobile app case
LIVE! ED questions actor Tamannaah in mobile app case

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed by Israel in Gaza op
Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed by Israel in Gaza op

The prime minister also instructed his aides to inform the families of Israeli hostages about the death of the Hamas chief.

Canada didn't act on Bishnoi gang despite info: India
Canada didn't act on Bishnoi gang despite info: India

During the briefing, Jaiswal reiterated that so far no evidence has been shared by Canada.

UK scrambles fighter jet to escort AI plane
UK scrambles fighter jet to escort AI plane

The agencies have also found some common lines and words used in these fake threats like "bombs", "blood will spread everywhere", "explosive devices", "this is not a joke" and "you will all die" and "bomb rakhwa dia hai" (Hindi for bomb...

Women's T20 WC: SA pull off stunning upset against Aus
Women's T20 WC: SA pull off stunning upset against Aus

A resolute South Africa came up with a clinical performance to shock mighty Australia by eight wickets and enter the final of the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances