HC allows Narayan Sai to meet father Asaram in jail





Narayan Sai is currently lodged in a Surat jail for repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman at his father's ashram between 2002 and 2005.





His father Asaram is also serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for the sexual exploitation of a minor.





The division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and SV Pinto, while declining Sai's request for 30-day temporary bail to meet his father, allowed him to meet Asaram in Jodhpur jail for four hours on "humanitarian grounds" under police protection and at his own cost.





In his application seeking bail for 30 days, Sai had claimed Asaram was 86 years old and was "suffering from various life threatening ailments and at a very high risk of life".





"Health condition of the father of the applicant is very alarming, highly critical and extremely worrisome as he has suffered several heart attacks while in jail. With each passing moment, his medical condition is significantly deteriorating and the jail authorities are not equipped with handling such exigencies," Sai's lawyers submitted.





Praying for relief, Sai stated that he is the only son of Asaram and had not been able to meet his father for more than 11 years. -- PTI

The Gujarat high court on Friday allowed imprisoned rape convict Narayan Sai to meet his father and self-styled godman Asaram in Rajasthan's Jodhpur jail for four hours on "humanitarian grounds" due to the health of the latter.