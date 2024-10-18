RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Firing outside Salman's house: Court denies bail to shooter Vicky Gupta

October 18, 2024  23:17
image
A special court on Friday denied bail to one of the shooters allegedly involved in firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra house in April this year. 

Vicky Gupta's bail plea was rejected by BD Shelke, special judge for cases under MCOCA. 

The detailed order was not made available as yet. Gupta was arrested along with others for the incident that took place outside the film superstar's Galaxy Apartments on April 14. 

He and co-accused Sagar Pal had opened fire while riding past on a motorcycle. Gupta, in his bail plea filed through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, claimed he was influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's persona as depicted in electronic, print and social media. 

Gupta claimed he was "magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi" since the latter is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh. 

Opposing his plea, police said the crime was committed at the behest of Bishnoi through the jailed gangster's syndicate. 

If bail is granted, then there is strong possibility Gupta will inform Bishnoi about the probe conducted during his custody and evidence that is yet to be obtained may be destroyed, the police told court. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC forced to waste its time: Jaggi on court relief
LIVE! SC forced to waste its time: Jaggi on court relief

'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat

The fresh threat comes in the wake of the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

SEE: Drone footage of Hamas chief's last moments
SEE: Drone footage of Hamas chief's last moments

The video showed Sinwar sitting on a couch, surrounded by rubble, inside a damaged and dilapidated house.

TN guv, CM in spat over Tamil anthem at Hindi function
TN guv, CM in spat over Tamil anthem at Hindi function

In the Doordarshan Kendra Chennai's Hindi month valedictory function, a sentence Thekkanamum adhil sirantha Dravida nal thiru naadum went missing when the singers sang the anthem at the DD Tamil office in Chennai.

Jolt to Ram Rahim as SC lifts stay on sacrilege cases
Jolt to Ram Rahim as SC lifts stay on sacrilege cases

Ram Rahim, lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail, is serving a 20-year sentence handed out to him in 2017 for allegedly raping two of his disciples.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances