Firing outside Salman's house: Court denies bail to shooter Vicky Gupta





Vicky Gupta's bail plea was rejected by BD Shelke, special judge for cases under MCOCA.





The detailed order was not made available as yet. Gupta was arrested along with others for the incident that took place outside the film superstar's Galaxy Apartments on April 14.





He and co-accused Sagar Pal had opened fire while riding past on a motorcycle. Gupta, in his bail plea filed through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, claimed he was influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's persona as depicted in electronic, print and social media.





Gupta claimed he was "magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi" since the latter is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.





Opposing his plea, police said the crime was committed at the behest of Bishnoi through the jailed gangster's syndicate.





If bail is granted, then there is strong possibility Gupta will inform Bishnoi about the probe conducted during his custody and evidence that is yet to be obtained may be destroyed, the police told court. -- PTI

