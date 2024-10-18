ED conducts raids in Karnataka MUDA case





The MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency officials along with an escort of a central paramilitary force, the sources said. No premises of the CM or his family are being covered, they said.





"The direction we have is not to share any information that may hamper the probe agency's work. We will provide them with the information that they (ED) ask. We are working according to the directions of the Commissioner (MUDA). ED probe team has come, we will provide whatever information they ask," MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar told reporters in Mysuru.





Stating that he has no information how many officers are there in the ED team, he said: "they have come at the office time. They have said that they will work here today and tomorrow. Whoever from staff they may want, we will call them and provide them the information. They have not sought any information yet, they are just asking about MUDA and about its functioning, Commissioner and officials are briefing...."

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) matter in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members and others, official sources said.