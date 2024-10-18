RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED conducts raids in Karnataka MUDA case

October 18, 2024  13:43
Will Siddaramaiah be forced to quit?
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) matter in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members and others, official sources said. 

The MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency officials along with an escort of a central paramilitary force, the sources said. No premises of the CM or his family are being covered, they said. 

 "The direction we have is not to share any information that may hamper the probe agency's work. We will provide them with the information that they (ED) ask. We are working according to the directions of the Commissioner (MUDA). ED probe team has come, we will provide whatever information they ask," MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar told reporters in Mysuru. 

 Stating that he has no information how many officers are there in the ED team, he said: "they have come at the office time. They have said that they will work here today and tomorrow. Whoever from staff they may want, we will call them and provide them the information. They have not sought any information yet, they are just asking about MUDA and about its functioning, Commissioner and officials are briefing...."
1st Test Updates: India off to a good start
LIVE! ED conducts raids in Karnataka MUDA case
SC closes habeas corpus plea against Jaggi's foundation
The Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings in a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation at Coimbatore.

Shootout Over Pizza!
A woman was shot at by her sister-in-law's brother following a heated argument over sharing pizzas in northeast Delhi.

SEE: Drone footage of Hamas chief's last moments
The video showed Sinwar sitting on a couch, surrounded by rubble, inside a damaged and dilapidated house.

