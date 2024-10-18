Dictatorship slapped: AAP on Satyendar's bail





A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration". Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.





He is currently in judicial custody.





"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

AAP reacts to the bail order for former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. Manish Sisodia posts: "Satyamev Jayate. Long live the Constitution of the country. The dictatorship of the dictator has been slapped once again. Satyendra Jain was kept in jail for such a long time by making false and baseless allegations. His house was raided four times. Nothing was found, yet he was kept in jail by making a false case under PMLA. Thanks to the judiciary of the country for supporting truth and justice."