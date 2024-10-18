Canteen worker collapses while serving tea at Delhi police HQ, dies





The deceased has been identified as Amrendra Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, who is survived by his wife and their one-year-old-daughter living in his hometown.





It is suspected that Kumar died of cardiac arrest but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem is conducted on Saturday, an official said. Kumar was employed in the "Stri Shakti" canteen at the Delhi police headquarters for the past more than two years, canteen manager Manoj said.





"At around 3 pm on Friday, Kumar went to serve tea at Room No. 429 on the fourth floor which houses the Safe City Project unit," Manoj said.





"While pouring tea, he collapsed and became unconscious. On being informed by the police staff present there, we rushed Kumar to the RML Hospital where doctors declared him dead," he added. -- PTI

