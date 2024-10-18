RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Brij Bhushan plea: HC asks Delhi police for response

October 18, 2024  12:09
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the city police and wrestlers on a plea by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh seeking early hearing of his petition to quash an FIR lodged against him by several women wrestlers. 

 Singh has sought preponement of the date of hearing in the main petition which is listed on January 13, 2025, on the grounds that the matter is at the stage of recording prosecution evidence in the trial court and by the time the case will come up before the high court, most of the witnesses will be examined. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the Delhi Police and the wrestlers on the application in which Singh has also urged the high court to direct the trial court not to proceed in the criminal case till disposal of his pending petition. 

 The high court asked the police and the wrestlers to file their replies to the application and listed it for hearing on December 16. 

 During the brief hearing, Singh, represented by advocate Rajiv Mohan, submitted that being a special court, the trial court is fixing the matter on a weekly basis and one of the victims has already been examined.
