Bahraich killing accused sent to 14 days' judicial custody

October 18, 2024  17:38
A burnt vehicle and damaged shops after violence in Bahraich, UP/ANI Photo
A local court in Bahraich on Friday sent the five men arrested in connection with the murder of a youth in the Maharajganj area during a Durga idol procession to 14 days' judicial custody, the police said. 

Sarfaraz, Mohd Talim, Abdul Hameed, Faheem, and Mohd Afzal were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Chaudhary. 

So far, 60 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the gunning down of a youth on Sunday and subsequent arson and vandalism. 

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the religious procession, died of a gunshot wound during a Hindu-Muslim confrontation. 

The death triggered a series of flagrant incidents in the area the next day, with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals, and vehicles. 

Due to the still tense atmosphere in the district, the hearing was held at the residence of the CJM. 

Almost a week since the ruckus, on Friday, many shops still remained closed amid a heavy deployment of the police. -- PTI
