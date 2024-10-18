RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ajit Pawar-led NCP suspends MLC for 6 years for anti-party activities

October 18, 2024  18:38
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar/File image
The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday suspended its MLC Satish Chavan for six years for anti-party activities.   

Chavan represents the Aurangabad Teachers' constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council. 

The suspension letter from state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare claimed Chavan was maligning the image of the party and the Mahayuti (ruling alliance). 

The Mahayuti has taken steps to give justice to all sections of society, Tatkare said, adding Chavan's actions warranted disciplinary action. 

After the NCP split in July last year, five MLCs allied with deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. -- PTI
