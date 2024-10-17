RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why did CEC spend freezing night in ghost village?

October 17, 2024  11:27
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar spent the night in sub-zero temperatures at a ghost village in Uttarakhand with two officials and two pilots, sources familiar with the matter told ANI.

Kumar and five officials, including two pilots, spent the night in Ralam, a small village in the Munsyari Block of Pithoragarh District. Ralam, situated in a remote area and covered in snow, consists of 28 houses but is currently deserted as its residents have migrated elsewhere.

Kumar, along with the Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar, his Personal Security Officer (PSO) Navin Kumar, and two pilots, had to stay overnight at Ralam Village.

The CEC was on a scheduled visit to remote polling stations in Pithoragarh to gain firsthand insight into the challenges faced by polling teams and voters in the region's high-altitude and difficult terrain. He had planned to visit polling stations in 14 nearby villages.

However, due to bad weather, his helicopter made an emergency landing near Ralam. The group spent the night in an empty village home, enduring sub-zero temperatures, before being rescued early this morning. 

Once the weather stabilised, their helicopter took off and safely reached the Munsyari Tehsil Headquarters.

CEC Kumar was on a five-day visit to Milam, the last village in the Johar valley of Pithoragarh district. Milam lies on a route across a high mountain that passes Unta Dhura, Jandi Dhura, and Kingribingri Dhura, leading to Gyanima Mandi in Tibet. Yesterday, the helicopter was en route from Munsyari to Milam when bad weather forced the emergency landing at Ralam around 2 pm.

This isn't the first time CEC Rajiv Kumar has ventured to remote polling locations. Soon after assuming office, he trekked to one of the most distant polling stations in Dumak village, Chamoli district, to experience the challenges faced by polling teams.

Following that visit, District Election Officers (DEOs) reviewed and optimised route maps for P-3 and P-2 polling stations, ensuring shorter and safer routes, which has nearly eliminated P-3 stations
