Who will be new CJI? Chandrachud suggests...





In a communication to the Union government, Chief Justice Chandrachud stated that since he is demitting office on November 10, Justice Khanna would be his successor. Upon approval by the government, Justice Khanna will become the 51st Chief Justice of India.





He is set to serve a tenure of six months, concluding on May 13, 2025, before his retirement. The letter is written as per convention where the retiring Chief Justice of India nominates the second-most senior judge a successor.





The Union government then approves the recommendation.





Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 9, 2022. Judges of the Supreme Court retire by the age of 65.





Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983 and initially practised at the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex, and later in the High Court of Delhi and tribunals. He was elevated as an additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Khanna was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud has formally proposed Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.