RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

UK scrambles fighter jet to intercept AI plane after bomb threat

October 17, 2024  21:05
File image
File image
The Royal Air Force on Thursday scrambled a Typhoon fighter jet to intercept an Air India aircraft that received a bomb threat and the plane later landed safely in London. 

The bomb threat was received for the Air India plane from Mumbai to London, an airline official said. 

"We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this afternoon, to investigate a civilian aircraft," a Royal Air Force spokesperson said. 

Following an uneventful interception the aircraft was released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control, the spokesperson said. 

Further, the spokesperson said the incident is now being handled under the control of civilian authorities. 

The airline official said the flight landed safely at London Heathrow airport. 

A loud sonic boom was heard in East Anglia region of England as the jets were scrambled, authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UK scrambles fighter jet to intercept AI plane
LIVE! UK scrambles fighter jet to intercept AI plane

Bahraich murder accused shot at while fleeing to Nepal
Bahraich murder accused shot at while fleeing to Nepal

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex
Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex

Ali, who was believed to be in a relationship with Khan back in the 1990s, sent a "direct message" to Bishnoi on Wednesday through an Instagram post.

Threat to flights: 7-8 social media handles suspended
Threat to flights: 7-8 social media handles suspended

The agencies have also found some common lines and words used in these fake threats like "bombs", "blood will spread everywhere", "explosive devices", "this is not a joke" and "you will all die" and "bomb rakhwa dia hai" (Hindi for bomb...

1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame
1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he was 'hurting' after his team crashed to its lowest-ever total of 46 at home

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances