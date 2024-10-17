RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

TN Speaker moves HC to quash AIADMK leader's defamation case against him

October 17, 2024  23:20
Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker M Appavu/Courtesy Facebook
Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker M Appavu/Courtesy Facebook
Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker M Appavu on Thursday approached the Madras high court to quash a defamation complaint pending against him before a special court, trying cases related to MPs and MLAs.                 

Justice G Jayachandran, before whom the petition came up for hearing, ordered notice to the complainant, the AIADMK advocates wing joint secretary, Babu Murugavel.                 

The judge posted to October 22, for further hearing of the case.

In his petition, Appavu submitted that Babu Murugavel, in his complaint, made an allegation against him, that he had defamed the AIADMK. 

The allegation was that on November 21, 2023, the petitioner had claimed that 40 AIADMK MLAs had been 'ready' to switch over to the DMK after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.                 

Appavu said Babu Murugavel, has, therefore claimed, that the petitioner has committed an offence under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. 

The Speaker said a reading of the private complaint reveals that it was illegal, inherently improbable and had political motives. 

Therefore, the complaint before the court is liable to be quashed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NEET aspirant ends life in Kota, 15th case this year
LIVE! NEET aspirant ends life in Kota, 15th case this year

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed by Israel in Gaza op
Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed by Israel in Gaza op

The prime minister also instructed his aides to inform the families of Israeli hostages about the death of the Hamas chief.

Canada ignored info on Bishnoi gang: India
Canada ignored info on Bishnoi gang: India

During the briefing, Jaiswal reiterated that so far no evidence has been shared by Canada.

Bahraich murder accused shot at while fleeing to Nepal
Bahraich murder accused shot at while fleeing to Nepal

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame
1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he was 'hurting' after his team crashed to its lowest-ever total of 46 at home

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances