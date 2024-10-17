TN Speaker moves HC to quash AIADMK leader's defamation case against him





Justice G Jayachandran, before whom the petition came up for hearing, ordered notice to the complainant, the AIADMK advocates wing joint secretary, Babu Murugavel.





The judge posted to October 22, for further hearing of the case.





In his petition, Appavu submitted that Babu Murugavel, in his complaint, made an allegation against him, that he had defamed the AIADMK.





The allegation was that on November 21, 2023, the petitioner had claimed that 40 AIADMK MLAs had been 'ready' to switch over to the DMK after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.





Appavu said Babu Murugavel, has, therefore claimed, that the petitioner has committed an offence under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC.





The Speaker said a reading of the private complaint reveals that it was illegal, inherently improbable and had political motives.





Therefore, the complaint before the court is liable to be quashed. -- PTI

