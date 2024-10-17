Tension after eggs hurled at former MLA in Odisha





The incident took place at Kurikana village within Dharmsala assembly constituency in the district when Balabantaray was on way to visit various Laxmi Puja pandals.





A group of youths raised slogans against him and targeted his vehicle as he returned from one of the pandals, the police said.





The police from Jenapur police station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.





Despite eggs being thrown at his vehicle, Balabantaray continued his visits to the pandals.





Balabantaray alleged that supporters of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo may have been involved. Balabantaray, son of late minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kalpataru Das, lost his seat to independent candidate Sahoo in the 2024 assembly elections. -- PTI

