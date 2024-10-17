Siddique murder: Look-out circular against 3 accused





The other two accused named in the LOC are the "co-conspirator' Shubham Lonkar and suspected handler Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar. crime branch teams of the Mumbai police have been sent to various parts of the country to nab the accused, the official said.





The LOC has been issued since the accused might attempt to flee the country.





As per the circular, all seaports and airports have been put on alert to apprehend them, he said. Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's upscale Bandra.





The police have so far arrested four persons, including Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters; Harishkumar Balakram Nisad (23), and "co-conspirator' and Shubham Lonkar's brother Pravin Lonkar, who hails from Pune. -- PTI

The Mumbai police probing the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique have issued a look-out circular against three accused, including main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, to prevent them from fleeing the country, an official said on Thursday.