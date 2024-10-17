RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Shooter held for attack on Salman's farmhouse

October 17, 2024  10:59
Salman Khan pays his respects to Baba Siddique
Salman Khan pays his respects to Baba Siddique
The Navi Mumbai's Panvel City police on Thursday arrested shooter named Sukkha from Panipat in Haryana. An FIR has been registered against him. He is among those accused who had conducted a recce of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai and was the main accused in the conspiracy to attack Salman Khan's at his farmhouse. 

Sukkha is being brought to Navi Mumbai.

The police uncovered the plan to attack Salman Khan's farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai while they were investigating the incident of firing outside the actor's house in Bandra.

On June 1, Navi Mumbai Police had arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as they had planned to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. According to the police, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier for this attack.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shooter held in attack on Salman's farmhouse
LIVE! Shooter held in attack on Salman's farmhouse

1st Test Updates: Rain stops play; India 13/3
1st Test Updates: Rain stops play; India 13/3

Trudeau just admitted Canada has no proof: India
Trudeau just admitted Canada has no proof: India

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified before a Commission of Inquiry, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said what it has heard only 'confirms' New Delhi's consistent stand that Canada has 'presented us no...

Diplomats Expulsions: Games Nations Play
Diplomats Expulsions: Games Nations Play

India and Canada have mutually beneficial political and economic linkages. The two countries should get together and find a solution.The expulsion war should, in the meantime, be a guarantee against any deterioration of the situation,...

Cong rebel part of Omar govt while party sits out
Cong rebel part of Omar govt while party sits out

Congress rebel Satish Sharma, who defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajeev Sharma by nearly 7,000 votes and relegated his former party's heavyweight Tara Chand to the third position in the Chhamb seat, has found a place in the Omar...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances