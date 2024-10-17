Shooter held for attack on Salman's farmhouse





Sukkha is being brought to Navi Mumbai.





The police uncovered the plan to attack Salman Khan's farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai while they were investigating the incident of firing outside the actor's house in Bandra.





On June 1, Navi Mumbai Police had arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as they had planned to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. According to the police, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier for this attack.

The Navi Mumbai's Panvel City police on Thursday arrested shooter named Sukkha from Panipat in Haryana. An FIR has been registered against him. He is among those accused who had conducted a recce of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai and was the main accused in the conspiracy to attack Salman Khan's at his farmhouse.