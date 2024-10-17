RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day amid foreign fund exodus

October 17, 2024  17:15
Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped on Thursday, taking their downward trend to the third day running amid unabated foreign fund outflows. Intense selling in realty, auto, consumer discretionary and consumer durable stocks also dragged the markets lower. 

 The BSE Sensex tanked 494.75 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 81,006.61. During the day, it tumbled 595.72 points or 0.73 per cent to 80,905.64. The NSE Nifty slumped 221.45 points or 0.89 per cent to 24,749.85.

 From the 30 Sensex firms, Nestle declined over 3 per cent after the FMCG major reported a decline of 0.94 per cent in its net profit at Rs 899.49 crore for the second quarter that ended September 2024, as some of its key brands faced softer consumer demand and high commodity prices.

 Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Maruti, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the other big laggards. However, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were among the biggest gainers.
