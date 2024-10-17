SC upholds Citizenship Act for Assam Accord





A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the Assam Accord was a political solution to the problem of illegal migration. Justices Surya Kant, M M Sundresh and Manoj Misra in their majority verdict held that Parliament had the legislative competence to enact the provision.





Justice Pardiwala gave a dissenting judgment to hold Section 6A as unconstitutional. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act related to the grant of Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants in Assam by a majority verdict of 4:1.