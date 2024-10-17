RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

SC upholds Citizenship Act for Assam Accord

October 17, 2024  11:09
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act related to the grant of Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants in Assam by a majority verdict of 4:1. 

 A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the Assam Accord was a political solution to the problem of illegal migration. Justices Surya Kant, M M Sundresh and Manoj Misra in their majority verdict held that Parliament had the legislative competence to enact the provision.    

Justice Pardiwala gave a dissenting judgment to hold Section 6A as unconstitutional. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shooter held in attack on Salman's farmhouse
LIVE! Shooter held in attack on Salman's farmhouse

1st Test Updates: Rain stops play; India 13/3
1st Test Updates: Rain stops play; India 13/3

Trudeau just admitted Canada has no proof: India
Trudeau just admitted Canada has no proof: India

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified before a Commission of Inquiry, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said what it has heard only 'confirms' New Delhi's consistent stand that Canada has 'presented us no...

Diplomats Expulsions: Games Nations Play
Diplomats Expulsions: Games Nations Play

India and Canada have mutually beneficial political and economic linkages. The two countries should get together and find a solution.The expulsion war should, in the meantime, be a guarantee against any deterioration of the situation,...

Cong rebel part of Omar govt while party sits out
Cong rebel part of Omar govt while party sits out

Congress rebel Satish Sharma, who defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajeev Sharma by nearly 7,000 votes and relegated his former party's heavyweight Tara Chand to the third position in the Chhamb seat, has found a place in the Omar...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances